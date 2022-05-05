Jamaal Lascelles has warned Manchester City that the Premier League is full of surprises and vowed Newcastle United are going to fight for a win in their upcoming top flight clash.

The Magpies are gearing up for a trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to take on title hopefuls Manchester City.

Although the Citizens are heavy favourites in Sunday’s clash, Newcastle have enjoyed a rich vein of form in recent games and a positive result could help them secure a place in the top ten.

Newcastle skipper Lascelles has warned Manchester City that nothing in guaranteed in the top flight as any team can spring a surprise.

Lascelles acknowledged that taking on Pep Guardiola’s side is a difficult challenge, but vowed that his side are ready to give their best and fight for the win.

Asked how much of a motivation is it that with a good result against Manchester City, Newcastle could consolidate a position in the top ten, Lascelles told NUFC TV: “And that is exactly how we are looking at it.

“We know it is Manchester City, we know it is going to be difficult but at the same time the Premier League is full of surprises.

“I think if we conduct ourselves the right way, we have got an opportunity to finish in the top ten, we know that.

“Like I said, we are going to give our all and go for the win.”

Both Newcastle and Manchester City will be looking to get back into the win column on Sunday, the Magpies having suffered a 1-0 league loss against Liverpool at the weekend and the Citizens having been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.