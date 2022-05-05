Connor Goldson has insisted that having the support of the Rangers faithful at Ibrox is very important for the team as in addition to boosting the home team, they serve as an intimidation factor for the opponents.

The Gers are gearing up to host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash tonight at Ibrox, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany.

Ibrox is expected to be packed to the rafters tonight as Rangers go into one of their biggest ever games, looking to book a place in the final in Seville.

Rangers star Goldson has insisted that having the voracious support of the Gers fans at Ibrox is a big positive for the club as they serve as an intimidation factor for the visiting team, which will be Leipzig tonight.

Goldson stressed that having the home crowd’s backing will also help Rangers to get into their stride quickly in a game, which could help them get an early goal and pick up momentum, just like they have done in the past.

“The fans are so important, not only for our team but it so intimidating for the other team as well”, Goldson told Rangers’ matchday programme for the Leipzig clash.

“When the crowd get behind us, we can start fast.

“Against Braga and Dortmund, we got the first goal and all of a sudden you have momentum.”

The Rangers faithful will be hoping their relentless support can push the home team to a historic win in tonight’s crunch clash.