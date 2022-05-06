Hayden Evans, the agent of a number of young Leeds United players, insists that he is not keen on starts for young striker Joe Gelhardt yet and has urged the Whites to allow him to carry on what he is doing.

Following an injury to Patrick Bamford, Gelhardt has been increasingly handed minutes on the pitch for Leeds, something which has excited the fans.

There have been repeated calls for Gelhardt to be started in games as Leeds try to climb out of trouble in the Premier League.

Evans though insists that it would be wrong for the Whites to overburden the player at a crucial time in the season as a setback could damage his career.

He feels the young striker should be allowed to continue to bed in gradually and is sure his time will come.

“If they have a ‘mare in a game – that’s not a one-game setback like it is for a senior pro”, Evans was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“That’s a whole load of work for everyone around him to try and pick him up to make him realise he is good enough and that was a one-off.

“I’m never that keen, particularly on starts.

“You know people saying “start Joffy, start Joffy” – just let him carry on as he is doing because he’s an unbelievable footballer and it’ll all come good.

“But, you could also kill him. It’s a really difficult balance.”

Leeds have a crucial clash coming up on Sunday when they head to the capital to lock horns with Arsenal.