RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco has revealed that the atmosphere he experienced at Ibrox against Rangers on Thursday night is unmatched by anything he has witnessed so far in his career.

Rangers produced another magical European night in Glasgow on Thursday night when they beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at home to reach the Europa League final.

Two early goals from Rangers gave them the lead in the tie and while Christopher Nkunku’s goal in the 70th minute made the score level on aggregate, John Lundstram lashed in the winner in the 80th minute to send the Gers faithful into bedlam.

The Rangers fans created a cacophony of noise to unsettle the visitors throughout the 90 minutes and Tedesco claimed that he has never experienced such an atmosphere inside a football stadium in his life.

He admitted that before Thursday night, he had only heard about the mythical European nights at Ibrox but revealed witnessing it first hand was a completely maddening experience.

The Leipzig coach was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sport1: “[It’s one thing to] describe a stadium, but it’s another to experience it.

“It was the best thing I have ever experienced.

“[It was] electrifying, insane.”

Rangers will face another German team in Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League on 18th May in Seville.