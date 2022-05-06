Kalvin Phillips, a target for Aston Villa, insists he has been clear about his desire to stay at Leeds United and is not focusing on the transfer noise around him ahead of the summer window opening.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from Elland Road, with a host of clubs keen on him, including Aston Villa, who have been tipped to push for a £60m deal.

Leeds were tested for Phillips in January with David Moyes’ West Ham United making clear their desire to sign him.

The player on his part has been keen on seeing his childhood club tie him down with a new contract, though no progress has so far been made in that respect; it has been suggested Leeds will only discuss a new deal in June and if they survive in the Premier League.

Phillips has now gone on to reiterate his stance and insists that his future is not something he is worried about too much, with speculation par for the course given who he plays for.

“Definitely, I’ve made what I want to do clear”, Phillips told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’ve a made my intentions clear that I want to be at Leeds.

“I’ll focus on that until my contract ends.

“It’s always been something I’ve not worried about too much.

“It’s always been something I’ve been confident in sorting whenever it needed sorting.

“There’s always going to be noise when you are an England international and playing for one of the biggest teams in the country.

“I think until the end of the season I’ll be happy at Leeds and always will be.”

Phillips will still have two more years left in his current contract with the Whites when the season ends and the Yorkshire giants are likely to want to keep hold of him if they are still a Premier League side next term.