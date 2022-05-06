Simon Jordan has insisted that Giovanni van Bronckhorst should get the accolades for Rangers reaching the Europa League final and not Steven Gerrard.

Rangers made it to their first European final in 14 years when they beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at Ibrox in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The Scottish giants are now facing the task of winning their first European trophy in five decades when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the final in Seville on 18th May.

Some have pointed out that the core of the squad that reached the final under Van Bronckhorst was built by the previous Rangers boss Gerrard.

However, Jordan feels that is an unfair assessment given Rangers were missing their two top strikers in Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe due to injuries.

He stressed that it required the Dutchman’s tactical nous and the proper use of the players at his disposal, which helped Rangers to overcome Leipzig in the semi-finals.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I think it’s a bit unfair to say it’s Gerrard team because two key components of it, the people who score goals and win games, weren’t in these fixtures.

“This is Van Bronckhorst’s version of a group of players that were established by Gerrard but he has taken to a place and space without two major assets.

“You take Morelos and Roofe out and you look at Rangers, you are in an argument where they are nowhere near as potent.

“Something else has to come to the fore, which is the tactical nous of Van Bronckhorst, the utilisation of the players he has got there to overcome the obstacles.

“It makes it him about him, not Gerrard.”

If Rangers win the Europa League the Champions League group stage next season will have two Scottish teams with Celtic expected to win the league.