Former Leeds United star David Prutton admits that the Whites focusing on themselves will not stop fans feeling nervous and conceded that the side could be in serious trouble soon.

In a three-way relegation fight with Burnley and Everton, the Whites could head into the final matchday knowing their fate is not in their own hands.

The Whites’ next two games are against Champions League-chasing Arsenal and Chelsea, and if they fail to get anything out of them, in addition to their rivals picking up points, they will have a difficult challenge to avoid the drop.

Prutton knows that all Leeds can do is focus on themselves, but he feels it still will not prevent supporters from getting the jitters if their rivals start performing well.

“Leeds can only concentrate on what they can do”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But even that prospect is probably making fans feel jittery because even if they produce a wonderful run of results, if those results are matched by the teams around them – i.e. Burnley and Everton – then they could be in serious trouble.

“But that’s now the situation and feeling sorry for themselves isn’t going to help.”

Prutton admits that Burnley and Everton both look as if they have what is needed to avoid relegation, which is bad news for Leeds.

“Burnley as a squad and a club have had a little bit of experience of fighting their way out of it and Everton have got the quality”, Prutton added.

“They have just been a woefully underperforming club for several seasons but sod’s law says they will pull their fingers out now to stay in the division and then go again next year.”

The Whites were dreaming of safety after their recent five-match unbeaten run, but the Toffees and Clarets have picked up vital points to close in on the gap.

Leeds will be hoping to cause a few upsets in their next games against the Gunners and the Blues.