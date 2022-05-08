Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is keen for Whites star Kalvin Phillips to lead by example as his team enter the business end of the season.

Phillips has been one of Leeds’ many injury worries this season, missing three months’ worth of action at a time, and the Yorkshire giants have missed his influence in midfield.

Last season he was named as the England Player of the Year and now that he has made his way back from the sidelines, the Whites will be relying on him to help deliver them from the drop.

Matteo thinks it is of the utmost importance that Phillips sees the ball often and drives the team forward when he is in possession of it.

The Whites legend insists that Phillips has to be an example to his team-mates with his performances, starting with the game against Arsenal this afternoon.

Speaking on LUTV, Matteo said: “He’s got to get on the ball hasn’t he?

“He’s got to keep it, he’s got to try to make things happen.

“And it’s more important obviously now we know [Adam] Forshaw’s not been playing, so I think Kalvin [has] more responsibility again.

“He can take that, he can handle that, he’s very good on the ball.

“But, Kalvin’s got to lead from the front, lead by example.

“When you are the best player at a club that’s what you have to do and I’ m sure he will be up for it in this game as well.”

Phillips has played the full 90 minutes in the last two matches after recovering from injury, and the Whites will be hoping he is performing at his best as they look to stave off relegation.