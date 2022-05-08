Former top flight striker Clinton Morrison thinks it could be written in the stars for Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho to help Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the title.

Liverpool dropped points on Saturday evening when they were held by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday has sent them back to the top of the Premier League and with a three-point advantage.

The Reds are now being written off by many, who expect the Citizens to win their remaining three league games.

Morrison though is not in that camp as while he expects Liverpool to win their last three games he feels Manchester City could slip up, suggesting it may be written in the stars for Gerrard and Coutinho to stop them, while West Ham away is also a tough test.

“Liverpool win all those [remaining] games”, Morrison said on BBC 5 live after Manchester City’s win.

“West Ham away [for Manchester City], they have got a good chance of finishing in a Europa League spot because Man United don’t want it, you saw that after yesterday’s performance.

“West Ham are not in the Europa League and it’s going to be hard [for Manchester City].

“I thought if they were in the final then David Moyes would rest players, but now they’ve not got that I think they’ll have everyone fit and firing.

“And that will be the game because West Ham is a hard place to go; and even Aston Villa, last game of the season, Steven Gerrard, it’s written isn’t it.

“Gerrard, Coutinho to score the winner.

“Even though we talk about it’s going to be an easy run-in there’s no easy games in the Premier League.

“But I look at those two games, especially the West Ham game, and say it could be difficult for Manchester City.

“But Manchester City are the favourites, it’s theirs to lose now.”

Manchester City next head to play European spot chasing Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday night, while Liverpool play Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.