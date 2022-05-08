Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting line-up to go up against Arsenal in an away league fixture this afternoon.

The Whites head to north London looking for points to boost their hopes of staying in the Premier League and they do start the day outside the drop zone with a lead of two points over 18th placed Everton.

Jesse Marsch’s side were beaten 4-0 by Manchester City in their last outing but the Leeds boss was happy with his men’s performance and claimed it felt like a win.

Stuart Dallas has been ruled out for the rest of the season after a broken leg.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds at the Emirates Stadium, while Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Junior Firpo line up as a back four.

Kalvin Phillips is in midfield for Leeds along with Mateusz Klich, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Daniel James support Joe Gelhardt.

Marsch has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Rodrigo and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Struijk, Hjelde, Bate, Shackleton, Gray, Greenwood, Rodrigo