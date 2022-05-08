Former Leeds United captain Stephen Warnock has accused Luke Ayling of letting the club and the fans down after he was sent off against Arsenal.

With Leeds trailing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League clash, Ayling went in with a two-footed challenge on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and following a VAR check was given a straight red card.

Leeds have been left with a mountain to climb in north London as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League and former Whites star Warnock thinks Ayling has let the club down, as well as his team-mates and the supporters.

“Luke Ayling has let the club down, he’s let his fans down, the team mates down”, Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Imagine what Joe Gelhardt is thinking, third start of the season and he gets dragged off because of a senior player being stupid.

“It’s beyond me. We all make mistakes but at this stage of the season when you need a togetherness and you need all your players especially with the injury record that Leeds have got.

“They need him, he’s important to them.”

Ayling is now set to be banned for three games and as such his season will be over, depriving Leeds of a key defensive presence as they head into a crucial set of games which will decide whether they will remain in the Premier League or be relegated.

He will miss games against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.