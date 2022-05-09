Bristol Rovers have expressed interest in re-signing Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson next season and hope to gain an advantage over other possible suitors with the promise of a full season of guaranteed action, according to Chronicle Live.

Anderson was sent out on loan to the League Two club in January and impressed manager Joey Barton with his performances, helping the Gas earn promotion to League One.

Barton wants to keep hold of Anderson for Bristol Rovers’ League One campaign, but the Gas face a battle to loan him once again.

Bristol Rovers want Anderson to be in for pre-season and ready to hit the ground running in League One.

However, Anderson has interest from clubs in the Championship and seeing him play at a higher level may interest Newcastle.

The Gas though are hoping that Newcastle will want guaranteed game time for Anderson, which he would get under Barton.

Newcastle academy manager Steve Harper also has a good relationship with the Bristol Rovers boss.

Anderson featured in 21 games for Rovers during the second half of the season, making 13 goal contributions and being a key man in the club’s promotion success.