Elliot Anderson will not be able to play for Newcastle United in their final games of the season, with the club having confirmed he is ineligible, according to the Daily Mail.

Anderson has just helped Bristol Rovers to win promotion from League Two, powering the Pirates’ superb form in the second half of the season after joining on loan.

The Newcastle talent scored Bristol Rovers’ crucial goal in their 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United on the final day of the League Two season to secure the final automatic spot for Joey Barton’s men.

Anderson has boosted his profile during the loan spell and is rated as a highly promising talent at St James’ Park.

He is heading back to Newcastle, but fans’ hopes of seeing Anderson in action during the Magpies’ final games of the Premier League campaign have been dashed.

The club have confirmed that Anderson is not eligible to feature for them this season.

The 19-year-old made 21 appearances in League Two for Bristol Rovers during the course of his loan spell, scoring eight goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

Barton may hope to take Anderson back to Bristol Rovers on another loan spell next term as he prepares the Pirates for a League One campaign.

However, it remains to be seen what plans Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has for Anderson.