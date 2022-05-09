Leeds United star Daniel James feels that negative thinking is not going to help his side stay in the Premier League and insists manager Jesse March is helping their cause by bringing the positivity back.

The Yorkshire giants are now inside the relegation zone and with a goal difference of minus 35 have a job on their hands to survive.

They suffered their second straight defeat under Marsch on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Arsenal, though James puts no blame on the manager, who he feels has been super positive.

Given the magnitude of the job the Whites have on their hands in their last three games, the 24-year-old feels that they are in desperate need of Marsch’s positivity.

“He’s super positive. I think he shows that to us and in the media”, James told BBC Radio Leeds.

“When you’re in a difficult situation the best thing is to be positive because any negative thinking is not going to help us at all to stay in the Premier League.”

Leeds managed to build a five-game unbeaten run under Marsch before losses against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Defending the American manager, James insisted that Marsch’s good work was being overlooked due to the precarious situation the Whites have been in.

“Of course, you know, since he’s come in we’ve had five games unbeaten.

“I don’t think it gets talked about just because teams around us have got points and they’ve done really well as well.

“It just happens in football.”

Leeds now have a midweek fixture against Chelsea followed by two more games, against Brighton and Brentford, to save their top-flight status.