Fixture: Rangers vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ross County to Ibrox tonight.

While the Scottish Premiership title is all but lost for the Gers, Van Bronckhorst will be looking for his side to build momentum ahead of the Europa League final.

Goals have dominated recent encounters between the two sides with Rangers not scoring fewer than three goals a game in the last five fixtures.

The last meeting, at Ross County, saw an entertaining 3-3 draw played out.

This evening, Van Bronckhorst picks Allan McGregor in goal with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic as a back four.

Further up the pitch the Rangers boss goes with John Lundstram, Glen Kamara and Alex Lowry, while Joe Aribo and Scott Wright support Ryan Kent.

If Van Bronckhorst wants to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options, including Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara, Lowry, Aribo, Wright, Kent

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Balogun, Sands, King, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Sakala, Arfield