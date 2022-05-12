Nigel Martyn has insisted that two seasons into his Elland Road stint, Rodrigo has failed to justify the cash Leeds United splashed on him when they signed him in the summer of 2020.

The Whites snapped up Rodrigo for a club record £27m in the summer of 2020 from La Liga outfit Valencia ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

Although injuries and illness have forced Rodrigo to miss chunks of games for the Whites so far into his Elland Road stint, he has struggled to consistently produce the goods up front for them.

And former Leeds star Martyn has insisted that Rodrigo is yet to justify the fee the Yorkshire giants spent on him, with the player putting in another underwhelming performance in his side’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Martyn stressed that Rodrigo has not scored enough goals for Leeds that a £27m fee warrants, although their defeat against the Blues was not just down to him.

“Yes, [two seasons in, it has not clicked for Rodrigo]”, Martyn said on BBC Radio Leeds, post the Chelsea game.

“No, he does not look like a £30m player for sure.

“It was really difficult for him tonight; he was up against three centre-backs and he did not really get a kick.

“Every time he got the ball, he is always coming towards his own goal to receive the ball, and then there was just not a pass on for him and he did give it away on occasion but it was a difficult night for him.

“I would not label things down to him tonight.

“But overall, he has not certainly scored the goals £30m warrants, really.”

Leeds now have two games left this season, but will have to rely on fellow relegation candidates Everton and Burnley failing to avoid slipping down even if they win both their remaining games.