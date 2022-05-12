Nigel Martyn has insisted that Leeds United need to choose a starting line-up that favours an attacking style against Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming Premier League clash, with two strikers leading the line.

A 3-0 loss to Chelsea at Elland Road on Wednesday means Leeds have lost three games on the bounce and remain in the drop zone.

The Whites only have two games remaining this season, with the first coming against Brighton on Sunday at home, but they need results elsewhere to go their way to avoid relegation, even if they manage to bag the maximum points available from upcoming outings.

New boss Jesse Marsch has transformed his side to play a more pragmatic brand of football, a far cry from their style under his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, but former Whites star Martyn insists the American needs to play a starting line-up that is attacking against Brighton.

Martyn explained that Leeds need to show attacking intent from the first whistle and have to deploy two strikers up front, and make the game uncomfortable for the Seagulls’ defence.

“I think the starting line-up has to be attacking [against Brighton], it has to show intent that you are actually are going to have a go”, Martyn said on BBC Radio Leeds post the Chelsea clash.

“Rodrigo is quite a talented footballer, but he is not going to do it on his own up front, like we saw today against three centre-backs, you can get kicked.

“You are going to have to put two up there.

“And probably play either Rodrigo in behind one of [Joe] Gelhardt or [Sam] Greenwood, or play the two young lads up front and just change something up.

“Just make the Brighton back four, or five have an uncomfortable afternoon.”

All eyes will be on how Marsch sets his team up on Sunday, as they gear up for a must-win game at home, with their top flight future up in the air.