Jesse Marsch has revealed that the Leeds United hierarchy spoke to the team on Thursday and have given their full backing, signalling to the whole club that they are united as they face the prospect of relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites are 18th in the league at present and are relying on fellow relegation candidates Everton and Burnley to slip up to avoid the drop even if they win both of their remaining games this season.

With Leeds on course for relegation, the work done by the club’s hierarchy in terms of player recruitment, managerial changes, and investment has all been put under the microscope by fans, with the likes of sporting director Victor Orta and supremo Andrea Radrizzani being on the receiving end of criticism.

However, Leeds boss Marsch has revealed that the Whites hierarchy spoke to the players on Thursday to express their support for the team, once again reinforcing the idea that the club will remain unified in challenging times.

Marsch hailed the Leeds hierarchy for the way they have remained steadfast in their backing for the team and stressed it has helped him focus on his job more.

“We had ownership speak to the team yesterday, we’re totally unified”, Marsch told a press conference.

“It was one of the reasons why I came here, I believed in the people and they believed in me.

“In difficult moments I’ve been really impressed with Victor, Andrea, Angus [Kinnear], Paraag [Marathe], everyone’s ability to stay together and unified.

“It allows me to focus on what I need to get done.”

Leeds will take on Brighton on Sunday at home in the league, and will be determined to get a win as they look to boost their chances of top flight survival.