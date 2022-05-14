Newcastle United are trying to set up another trial for midfielder Mohammed Sangare, amid a host of EFL clubs looking at the free agent list, according to Chronicle Live.

Sangare came up through the academy at the Magpies but his contract with the club expires in the summer and he is set to be released on a free transfer.

In the hope of finding the midfielder a new club, Newcastle sent him on trial to Championship side Blackpool.

The Seasiders ultimately passed on the opportunity to sign him but the Magpies are still trying to find a solution for Sangare to ease him into his next club.

The Magpies are looking to send the midfielder on trial again and are trying to fix him up with another club.

Sangare has not developed as much as Newcastle were expecting and thus the Magpies are not renewing his deal at St. James Park.

The midfielder went on loan to League One side Accrington Stanley last season, but only managed four appearances, with only two of them in the league.

Despite not playing much of senior football at the club level however, the midfielder has already represented his country, Liberia, five times.