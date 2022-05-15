Matt Kilgallon thinks that Raphinha is giving the impression of someone having a last look around Leeds United’s Elland Road home before leaving the club in the summer.

The Brazilian winger has been heavily linked with an exit from Leeds in the approaching summer transfer window, with Barcelona the favourites to snap him up.

Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Brighton on Sunday afternoon was their final match at Elland Road this season; they finish the campaign with a visit to Brentford next weekend.

And Kilgallon thinks that Raphinha appeared to be soaking it all in at Elland Road at the end of the game, in perhaps what was a final look around the ground.

“The two players who played today and are out on the pitch are Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, and it’s almost like are they having a last little look round at Elland Road?” Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“That’s what it feels like.

“Especially Raphinha up against the post, almost sat down taking it all in isn’t he.”

Leeds snapped Raphinha up from French side Rennes in the summer of 2020 and he quickly settled at the club.

It has been suggested he will be available for just €25m if Leeds are relegated due to a clause in his contract.