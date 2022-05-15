Fixture: Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter’s Brighton side to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites are battling against relegation and are desperate to pick up all three points against the Seagulls, who only have pride left to play for as they sit comfortably in ninth.

The earlier fixture between the two teams on the south coast ended in a 0-0 draw, while Brighton did win 1-0 at Elland Road last season.

Boss Jesse Marsch must do without defender Luke Ayling and winger Daniel James, who are both suspended. Patrick Bamford is not fit enough to return.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Marsch picks Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper and Robin Koch.

Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield with Leeds, along with Mateusz Klich, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Joe Gelhardt.

Marsch has options on the bench if he wants to make changes at any point, including Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Gelhardt, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Bate, Gray, Greenwood