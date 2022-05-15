Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon thinks that Patrick Bamford must be “nowhere near” fit after he did not feature against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Whites fans were hoping for the striker to be involved at Elland Road against the Seagulls as the side battle against relegation, but he was not in Jesse Marsch’s matchday squad.

Leeds needed a late goal to grab a 1-1 draw in the Premier League and now head towards next weekend’s final day meeting with Brentford in the capital.

Fans are now questioning whether Bamford might be involved against the Bees, but Kilgallon feels his absence in a crucial game against Brighton is telling and offered his view, which could worry some supporters.

“For him [Bamford] not to start today, there must be something that he’s nowhere near, in my opinion”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“If it was a slight niggle still and maybe he might be able to get through it then you’d have played him; give me 60 minutes, give me something.

“He went round the pitch there and he looked fit and everything, but we just don’t know what it was.

“He might be waiting for the last game of the season, but to be honest I don’t think he could have.

“If was fit enough today then you couldn’t say let’s wait until the next game.”

Leeds will be hoping Bamford is fit enough to feature against Brentford as the Whites look to keep their heads above water and avoid dropping down to the Championship just two years after being promoted.