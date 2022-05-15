Former Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has assured the Whites that even if he cannot be at Elland Road today, he is still supporting them from afar.

Clotet was at Elland Road for the 2016/17 season, assisting Garry Monk in the Championship, but left after the campaign finished.

The Whites risk going back to where they came from in the Championship and today’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion is a crucial one for them to ensure their survival in the Premier League.

The only place to be today… I wish I could be there, but will be supporting my @LUFC friends from afar in such a crucial battle!! Marching on Together! pic.twitter.com/MZiuJpKIYl — Pep Clotet (@pepclotet) May 15, 2022

Clotet feels that Elland Road is the place to be at today for the game and wishes that he could be in the crowd to support his former club.

Even if he is not at the stadium, Clotet has sent a message to the Whites that he is still supporting them at a tense juncture of the season.

Taking to Twitter, Clotet wrote: “The only place to be today (Elland Road).

“I wish I could be there, but will be supporting my Leeds United friends from afar in such a crucial battle!!

“Marching on Together!”

Clotet is currently not employed by any club, his last job being as manager of Italian side SPAL, where he was relieved of his duties in January of this year.