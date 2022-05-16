Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has asked ex-White Gary McAllister to do the side a favour on Thursday when Aston Villa play Burnley.

Leeds’ fellow relegation battlers Burnley were humbled 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, while the Whites managed to register a point against Brighton & Hove Albion following a 1-1 draw.

The point takes Leeds above Burnley in the league table, though the Clarets have a game in hand.

Mike Jackson’s side now have Aston Villa ahead of them on Thursday and Couzens hopes that McAllister, a former Leeds United player and manager, will do them a massive favour by beating Burnley.

Stressing the importance of the point they managed against Brighton, Couzens wrote on Twitter: “That point could be massive.

“Now we need Garry Mac and Villa to do us a massive favour in midweek.”

Leeds have only one game remaining now, which they play on the final day of the season against Brentford.

If Burnley can beat Aston Villa then they would likely need just a point at home against Newcastle United to secure safety.