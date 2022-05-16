Matt Kilgallon has hailed Raphinha for the way he put in a shift for Leeds United in their latest outing and stressed he has not stopped giving his all for the club, amidst being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Raphinha has been one of Leeds’ standout players in a season, which has proved to be tough as they could suffer relegation from the Premier League.

The Brazilian is heavily linked with leaving Elland Road in the summer, and it has been claimed that he and his agent are in advanced talks with Spanish giants Barcelona over a move in the summer.

Former Leeds star Kilgallon has hailed Raphinha for the way he worked hard for his team in their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Kilgallon stressed that despite an exit from Leeds being a strong possibility, Raphinha has not stopped giving his best for them on the pitch.

“But he [Raphinha] has put a proper shift in for Leeds United”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The way he runs back, there is none of him walking back.

“If he is going and he has already done the deal, at least he has not thrown it.

“He is not out there just going ‘well I am going anyway.’

“He is a special talent, and it has been great watching him.”

Leeds are gearing up for a trip to the capital on Sunday to take on Brentford in the season finale and fans will be hoping Raphinha can help them to a win.