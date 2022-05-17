Rangers legend Ally McCoist has insisted that a player of Aaron Ramsey’s quality has to start if he is fit for the Europa League final.

Ramsey has struggled for fitness since he joined Rangers in January and has featured just 12 times for the club, scoring twice and registering three assists.

The midfielder has returned to fitness in time for the Europa League final and played an hour in Rangers win over Hearts on the final day of the league season at the weekend.

The Welshman is available for Wednesday night’s big final in Seville and McCoist stressed that he has to start if he is fit to play.

The Rangers legend insisted that a player of his quality is made for the big occasions and it is exactly the kind of the game he could excel in.

McCoist believes the Rangers starting eleven almost picks itself, but feels Ramsey should start against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Asked if Rangers should start Ramsey in the final, the Gers legend said on BT Sport: “He does for me.

“I just think he is absolute quality, I think this will be the dream scenario for him.

“These are the games he plays in, these are the games that he relishes.”

“I think he has got nine picks but if you are asking me if Ramsey is fit, does he start?

“For me, yes.”

Rangers are not tipped to try to sign Ramsey on a permanent deal after his loan from Juventue expires and the final could be his last game for the club.