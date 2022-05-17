Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has played down the lack of Ibrox factor in the Europa League and final and is confident that the Gers fans will create enough noise for the team in Seville on Wednesday night.

The current crop of Rangers players could write themselves into the history books this week if they can secure the club’s second European trophy at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The Glasgow giants will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final and a win for Rangers is likely to be one of the most incredible results of the season.

However, the cauldron at Ibrox has played a big role in helping Rangers reach the final and many believe the players could suffer in Seville without the extra pressure their home ground can often apply on opponents.

But Van Bronckhorst stressed that the final is a one-off game where the situation is the same for both teams and he is certain that the Rangers fans will generate the atmosphere even on a balmy evening in Seville.

He also added that the Rangers players are acutely aware of what winning the Europa League could mean for their careers.

The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “Ibrox is a huge factor for us in Europe, a final is different in a one-off game. It impacts both teams.

“I still think you will hear our fans a lot tomorrow.

“I always have final words in the moments before the match, but the players know how important this one is.”

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt met each other four times in the 1960s and scored 29 goals between them in those games.