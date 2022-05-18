Fixture: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League (final)

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s Europa League final in Seville against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gers put out both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on their way to the final and would book an automatic spot in the Champions League group stage if they can lift the trophy this evening.

Rangers last played in a European final in 2008 when they took on Zenit St. Petersburg in the UEFA Cup, a game they lost 2-0.

The Gers will need to turn around a poor run in Spain if they are to win the Europa League and go one better as they have only won one game in the country in 14 attempts.

Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers this evening, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey.

John Lundstram also plays, while Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack start. Scott Wright and Ryan Kent provide width, while Joe Aribo also starts tonight.

If Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Scott Arfield and Aaron Ramsey.

Rangers Team vs Eintracht Frankfurt

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara, Jack, Kent, Wright, Aribo

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Sands, Roofe, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry