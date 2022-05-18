French outfit FC Metz are interested in snapping up Rangers and Norwich City target Cedric Kipre this summer, it has been claimed in France.

Kipre is set to return to West Brom this summer following his loan stint at Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi and still has two years left on his contract with the Baggies.

He does not have a future at West Brom and the Championship club are prepared to listen to offers for him in the summer.

Rangers have their eyes on Kipre as part of their plans to strengthen their defence and the defender is also a target for Norwich City, who are preparing for life in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Metz also have their eyes on Kipre as part of their transfer plans.

The Ivorian is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy and has had spells at Leicester, Motherwell and Wigan before moving to West Brom.

Metz are keen to take him back to France and are considering making an offer for him in the summer.

However, the French club are still not sure of which division they will be playing in next season.

Going into the final weekend of the season, they are 18th in the league table and are in line to feature in a playoff against the winner of the Ligue 2 promotion playoffs.