Jermaine Beckford has stressed the need for Leeds United to keep Christian Eriksen under control in their upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford as keeping him silent could boost the Whites’ chances of getting a crucial win.

The Whites are gearing up for a trip to the capital to take on the Bees in the final game of this season, with their top flight future up in the air.

A win away at Brentford might not be enough for Leeds to avoid relegation as they need fellow relegation candidates Everton or Burnley to slip up in their remaining games of the season.

However, bagging three points on Sunday will give Leeds’ their best chance of staying afloat in the top flight and former Whites hitman Beckford has stressed that they need to keep Brentford midfielder Eriksen under control in the upcoming clash.

Beckford explained that Eriksen has been excellent for Brentford, pulling the strings in their midfield and Leeds need to either prevent him from distributing passes, or cut the supply line into him, which will increase their chances of returning from London with three points.

“I think we need to try and get a hold of Christian Eriksen because he is the maestro in the middle of the field”, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“He has been unbelievable since he has come back.

“The influence, the impact he has made [at Brentford] since the almost tragic event that happened to him during the tournament.

“So, if we can get a hold of him, try and either stop him from distributing the ball really well or stop the supply line into him, I think that is a big, big step in us coming away with a victory.”

Leeds fans will be hoping their side can efficiently deal with Eriksen come Sunday, and prevent him from adding to his tally of four assists and a goal in ten top flight outings.