Jesse Marsch has revealed that Patrick Bamford has looked good in training and could feature against Brentford on Sunday for Leeds United, as they look to give themselves the best chance of survival with a win.

The Whites are currently on course for relegation from the Premier League and injuries to key players, including striker Bamford, has played a part in their struggles.

Bamford has had a nightmare season owing to niggling injury issues, but has taken part in training recently, although he is yet to return to the first team fold.

However, ahead of Leeds’ crucial trip to Brentford, Marsch has revealed that Bamford has been doing well in training.

The American stressed that Leeds are yet to make a final decision on whether Bamford should be in the squad for Sunday’s crunch clash, but added he is hoping the hitman is fit and available for selection.

Asked about Bamford, Marsch told a press conference: “Patrick Bamford has looked really good this week.

“We still haven’t made a final decision on Sunday yet.

“He had a day off today to recuperate effectively, but we’re hopeful we can make the decision to make him available.”

Leeds go into the Brentford clash knowing that a win will not be enough to secure their top flight safety as they need relegation rivals Burnley, who are currently level on points, but ahead on goal difference, to slip up in their final game against Newcastle United.