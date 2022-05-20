Jesse Marsch has revealed he is excited about the challenge of maintaining Leeds United’s Premier League status and stressed that his team are going to fight on the final day of the season.

With only a game left in the season, Leeds’ relegation fate is out of their hands as they prepare to face Brentford on Sunday.

Leeds are depending on Burnley to drop points against Newcastle United at home to have any chance of staying in the Premier League after the weekend.

The Whites need a result regardless of what happens with the Clarets and Marsch stressed that his players know that they have to be at their best to meet the challenge on Sunday.

Leeds seemingly had survival sewn up last month following a five-game unbeaten run, but the Leeds boss insisted that he never took it for granted and is excited about battling to stay up.

Marsch said in a press conference: “We’re excited for this challenge. We know we have to be at our best.

“I never came here to think it would be easy. I knew we’d have to fight for everything.

“I’ll make sure we’ll do this on Sunday.”

The Leeds boss was happy to congratulate Everton, who guaranteed survival with a win over Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

“Congratulations to Everton on staying up.”

Leeds turned to Marsch after choosing to sack legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa.