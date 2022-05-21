Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Cup (final)

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Hearts in the final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men suffered heartache on Thursday night when they lost in the Europa League final on penalties and will be desperate to make sure they end the campaign with at least the Scottish Cup.

They start as favourites this afternoon, but face a Hearts side that finished third in the Scottish Premiership and who are eyeing an upset.

Rangers remain without key striker Alfredo Morelos, who will return to action next season.

Jon McLaughlin is in goal for Rangers today, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are picked as full-backs. In central defence, Van Bronckhorst gives the nod to Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun.

Midfield sees Rangers play Steven Davis, John Lundstram and Scott Arfield, while Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Amad Diallo lead the attack.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if needed, including Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Lundstram, Davis, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Diallo

Substitutes: McGregor, King, Jack, Ramsey, Kamara, Sands, Lowry, Itten, Wright, Roofe, Sakala