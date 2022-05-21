Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is of the belief that to ensure safety on the last day, the Whites are in need of some magic from their players.

The Whites looked to be heading towards a defeat in last weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion before Joe Gelhardt produced a cross that stunned fans for Pascal Struijk to head in.

Scoring late goals has been a theme for the Whites this term and under Jesse Marsch they have done it on three occasions, adding five points.

All their work will count for nothing though if they do not better Burnley’s result against Newcastle United when they play Brentford on Sunday.

And Matteo advised the Whites players to get fully into the mindset of the game and block off all distractions, especially social media.

Speaking on LUTV, Matteo said: “You get yourself in mindset and you try to blank a lot of the noise out, possibly go off social media until the game’s finished.

“I know it’s difficult for probably for some players, but I would.

“Give yourself the best chance and again going in with that clear head, we know what’s going on now.”

The Whites legend added that it will be probably be required for the Leeds players to produce something magical for them to ensure safety, picking Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Gelhardt as the ones likely to do so.

“We can’t have any passengers in this game”, Matteo added.

“Everyone knows their strengths and weaknesses and we need some magic from some players.

“We’re talking about Kalvin needs to perform, Raphinha needs to perform, Joffy comes back in for me, he can make something happen so for me you need them three in my eyes, obviously very important.

“But as a unit we have to defend well against a very good Brentford side.”

When Leeds played Brentford in the reverse fixture, it was a goal late into stoppage time that rescued a point for them.

The Whites will be hoping that, in addition to Burnley’s game going their way, they are able to showcase the ability of their own players and get the points to ensure another season in the Premier League.