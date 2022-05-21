Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has admitted that coming to the Magpies in January was a calculated risk and is clear he would not have moved to any other club in the same situation.

When Burn joined the Magpies on the last day of the January window, they were out of the relegation zone, but still in danger of the drop.

The Tyneside club though are now safe-and-home, being 12th in the table and having the potential to finish the season in the top half; Burn has played no small part in that, playing the full 90 minutes in every match but one since his arrival.

Burn was aware while making the move that he was taking a risk by signing for Newcastle, because they were in relegation trouble at the time and he risked losing his Premier League status, having consistently played in the top flight for Brighton & Hove Albion since the 2019/20 season.

The centre-back also revealed that he would not have switched clubs had anyone other than the Magpies come calling and he is delighted that the move has worked out so far like a dream for him and his team.

Speaking to The Athletic, Burn said: “I knew there was a risk signing, because of the position Newcastle were in.

“If it had been any other club, I wouldn’t have done it.

“I was settled at Brighton, playing well, and I knew I might be giving up my long-term Premier League future.

“So to come home and the way it’s gone — I just couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“I said when I came that this would change my life and it definitely has.

“I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Burn will be hoping that in his first full season for the Magpies next term he is able to help the team reach new heights and keep his regular starting spot.