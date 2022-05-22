Jody Morris has expressed his delight at Leeds United surviving in the Premier League this season.

The Whites started the season inside the relegation zone and were favourites to drop down to the Championship, with a big negative goal difference counting against them.

They grabbed a 2-1 win away at Brentford though and, combined with Newcastle United beating Burnley 2-1, will see them playing Premier League football again next term.

Morris, who had a spell on the books at Elland Road, feels the Premier League is a better place for having Leeds in it and is delighted they are staying up.

“Nothing against any of the teams that went down but I’m pleased to see Leeds United stay up too”, he wrote on Twitter.

“The Premier League is a better place with them in it, especially with those fans!!”

Leeds face a summer of change in the transfer market with star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips expected to be in demand.

The club are set to do one early deal with United States international Brenden Aaronson set to join.