Fixture: Burnley vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Newcastle United have named their team to play Burnley at Turf Moor in their final game of the Premier League season.

Eddie Howe’s side could play a vital role in deciding who are relegated from the top flight this term as Burnley need to match or better the result Leeds United record at Brentford in order to survive.

Newcastle can still finish in the top ten, but need to win and hope that other results go their way.

The Magpies won the earlier encounter between the two teams this season, beating Burnley 1-0 at St James’ Park in December thanks to a Callum Wilson goal.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn and Matt Targett are the back four.

In midfield, Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Wilson.

If Howe needs to shake things up he can look towards the bench, where options include Chris Wood and Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United Team vs Burnley

Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Krafth, Fernandez, Wood, Murphy, Gayle