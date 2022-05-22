Fixture: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Wolves at Anfield in their final game of the Premier League season this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need to pick up all three points and hope Aston Villa can at least hold Manchester City to a draw in order for the league title to be heading to Merseyside.

Liverpool only edged out Wolves 1-0 in the earlier fixture between the two sides, at Molineux, this season; Divock Origi scored deep into injury time.

For this afternoon’s game Liverpool have Alisson between the sticks, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the full-backs.

In central defence Joel Matip partners Ibrahima Konate.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, while Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

If Klopp wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott