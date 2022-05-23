Robbie Blake has insisted that Joe Gelhardt can replace Raphinha at Leeds United if the Brazilian leaves the club, amidst serious transfer interest from Barcelona.

Raphinha’s future at Elland Road is under the scanner as La Liga giants Barcelona have him in their sights as a top target in the summer.

The Brazilian is also claimed to be keen on joining the Catalans this summer, having helped Leeds secure their top flight status.

Former Whites star Blake is hoping Leeds will not lose Raphinha in the upcoming window, but believes Gelhardt is one player that can replace the Brazilian at Elland Road, should he depart.

“For me, the positives of it if we do lose Raphinha, whatever, how much that would be, hopefully, they do not lose him, but what I would say is that they have got an able replacement in Gelhardt”, Blake said on BBC Radio Leeds post the Brentford clash.

“I think Gelhardt is a fantastic football player and for me, he is the future.”

Blake hailed Gelhardt for his quality, mental strength and self-belief, which all have aided him becoming a threat in the final third as he is able to score and set up goals.

“Just unbelievable [today in their 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford].

“20-year-old, the size of the game, the magnitude of the game, to lead the line up front on his own in the biggest game Leeds have had in a number of number of years, speaks volumes for him, his mentality, bravery, his belief, his belief in his ability.

“And for a 20-year-old to lead the line the way he did, he was playing up against two big strong centre-halves early on and he led the line great.

“He used the ball really well, his awareness is fantastic, he carries the ball and we have seen it time and time again, he can assist and he can finish.

“And I think for a 20-year-old to do what he is doing at the minute is nothing short of remarkable.”

Leeds are keen to keep Raphinha in their ranks and it has been claimed that Barcelona will only move for him in the summer if they fail to hold on to Ousmane Dembele.