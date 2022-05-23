Robbie Blake is of the view that Leeds United should focus on bolstering their striker, centre-back and holding midfield positions in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The Whites were able to ensure their top flight status on Sunday with a 2-1 win away at Brentford, as relegation rivals Burnley fell to a defeat by the same margin to Newcastle United.

Leeds had a season to forget as they avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth, while injuries to key players in the likes of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips, played a part in their struggles, with all three of them missing chunks of the current campaign.

Former Whites star Blake has stressed the need for Leeds to sign backup options for striker Bamford, centre-back Cooper and defensive midfielder Philips, with the trio making up the spine of the squad.

Blake also added that Leeds should increase the overall strength and ensure it is better suited for the rigours of the Premier League than it was in the recently concluded campaign.

Asked where he thinks Leeds need to focus on in the summer when it comes to recruitment, Blake said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “I think there are a number of positions they need to focus on

“It is what they have to do, because if they do get a few injuries, which they have this season, you could see the spine of the team lost.

“We have no one to replace Bamford, Cooper and Phillips.

“And they have to make sure they have got a stronger suited squad for the league.”

Leeds are close to adding more depth to their midfield as they are on the verge of sealing a deal for Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg.