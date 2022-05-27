Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has issued a message ahead of the Reds taking on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are looking to scoop up what would be their seventh European Cup in Paris and victory would also give the Reds revenge for their loss in the final against Real Madrid in 2018.

Liverpool legend Gerrard, who is Aston Villa’s manager, is in Paris and watched on as the Reds trained on the pitch on Friday.

A message from one of our European Cup winning captains 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/wUphNI1eDg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 27, 2022

Gerrard admitted he is already becoming excited about the final and believes Liverpool will claim the Champions League by virtue of a 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

He said in a video message: “Game day minus one. You can feel the atmosphere building. I’d like to wish everyone at Liverpool the very best of luck.

“I hope you get the outcome that everyone wants. I’m getting excited for the game.”

Gerrard added: “I predict a 2-0 Liverpool win.”

The Liverpool legend has already been busy adding to his Aston Villa squad this summer, with Boubacar Kamara arriving from Marseille, while centre-back Diego Carlos has also joined, from Sevilla.

Former Red Philippe Coutinho made his loan from Barcelona permanent earlier this month.