Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is of the opinion that Rangers must make other clubs jealous that they have the ability to extend the contract of Steven Davis.

Davis’ contract with the Gers expires in the summer and after nearly 350 appearances he could be set to depart Ibrox ahead of next season.

However, many voices have spoken up extolling the virtue of getting Davis to sign a new deal, including ex-Gers star Kenny Miller, and discussions are planned with the veteran midfielder regarding his future.

Baraclough revealed that he has not talked to the Northern Ireland international about whether he is in contact with other clubs, but thinks Rangers are in a privileged position.

The Northern Ireland boss believes that the Gers being in a position to renew the contract of Davis must make other clubs envious.

“I haven’t had conversations with Steven on his contract talks or whether he’s talking to other clubs”, Baraclough was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.

“But if he is fit and firing – and I think he’s in great shape – I see no reason why he can’t go and sign a new deal for Rangers and have a massive impact next season.

“There’ll be many managers, whether in the Championship in England or top leagues around Europe, who will be envious that Rangers have the chance to re-sign Steven.

“He is a top, top player and he shows his quality time and time again.

For me, he still has a big part to play for both club and country.”

With his Gers future in doubt, Davis has been linked with a move to fellow Scottish Premiership teams Motherwell and St. Mirren.