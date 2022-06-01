Connor Goldson’s new deal with Rangers that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2026 will do no lasting damage to the Gers’ wage structure, according to the Rangers Review.

Goldson’s earlier deal with the club ended this summer and Gers faced losing the centre-back on a free transfer in the window.

Gers’ fans watched with anticipation as they feared not only losing a player on a free transfer, but also a centre-back who made 60 appearances in the past season.

Their fears were allayed though as Goldson has put pen to paper on a new deal at Ibrox and there is another positive note about the signing.

Goldson’s new contract makes him one of the best-paid players in Scotland but crucially it does not break the back of the Gers’ wage structure.

His renewal at the Gers has been met with enthusiasm among fans and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is also suggested to be satisfied with the new deal.

In addition to Goldson, the Gers have also renewed the contract of Steven Davis, another player whose original deal was expiring ahead of next season.

In his four seasons after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, the defender has more than 220 appearances for the Gers and he is now set to remain at the club for the same duration again.