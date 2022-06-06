Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom has revealed that it would be cool if he could one day play for Premier League giants Liverpool.

Lindstrom left his homeland Denmark last summer to join Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and he enjoyed a superb first season with the Germans, playing a key role in their Europa League triumph.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in Germany and his exploits on the pitch have seen him being likened to Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller.

Lindstrom admitted that being compared to the World Cup winner is huge for him as he plays at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, the Dane revealed that he sees Liverpool as his dream club and it would be superb if he can wear the famous crest on his chest at some point in his career.

“I’ve always said I’m a Liverpool fan, so it could be really cool to play for Liverpool at some point”, Lindstrom said on Danish broadcaster TV2’s Forstevaelger programme when asked about his dream club.

“For me, it is huge to be compared to Muller, because he plays at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and there he has played for a long time.

“But I also want to be myself, I do not want to be known as “Muller-lite”.

Only time will tell whether Lindstrom can achieve his dream of playing for Liverpool one day, while at present his focus will be to continue impressing for his club and country.