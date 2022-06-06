Dominic Matteo is of the view that Liverpool’s James Milner is comparable to Leeds United star Stuart Dallas in the way he is able to adapt to different positions while not changing the way he approaches the game.

Dallas has been one of Leeds’ key players in recent seasons and is known for being able to easily slot into multiple positions on the pitch.

Both current Whites boss Jesse Marsch and his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa have made use of the positional fluidity Dallas brings to the table, although he suffered a season-ending injury towards the business end of the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

Former Leeds star Matteo sees a bit of Dallas in ex-Whites man Milner, who currently plays under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Matteo explained that Milner is like Dallas in the way he is able to adapt to playing in different positions, while not changing the way he thinks about the beautiful game.

“Just look at how he [Milner] has played at right-back when Klopp has used him there, against world class players”, Matteo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“No one has an easy game against him.

“When Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has got an injury and Milner has been up against someone with a bit of ability, he can have them in his pocket.

“He understands the position.

“Whenever he steps in, he’s a bit like Stuey Dallas, he doesn’t change the way he thinks about the game, he just adapts and he can adapt a lot quicker than some people.

“Some people would take two or three games to get used to a position, he’s straight back into it.”

Milner is set to sign a contract extension at Anfield with Klopp seeing him playing a role under him next season, while Leeds fans will be hoping Dallas will be able to return to the pitch soon.