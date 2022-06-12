Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has slammed the door on any chance of Liverpool defender Joel Matip playing for the country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Matip rejected a call-up for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and it emerged he had retired from international duty, explaining he was unhappy with the Cameroon set-up and the experience he had with the country’s coaching staff.

It had been speculated that Matip could return for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, but Eto’o has closed the door on any chance of that happening.

The president insisted that the Cameroon team do not tolerate players who think they are special ones and will stick with the group that led the country to the World Cup; he added Matip must stay in Liverpool.

“This is a national team. We don’t tolerate people who think they are the special ones. Who only want to be with us when they see honey and fruitfulness”, Eto’o was quoted as saying by Pulse Sports.

“We worked hard alone, and we have big respect for players who honour this nation in bad and good times.

“I myself had been on the best teams in Europe, but I have never undermined playing for the Lions.

“I think Matip’s time is over, he must permanently stay in Liverpool. Those who started this job, will finish it in Qatar.

“It doesn’t matter who they are, but they are going to Qatar to enjoy the fruits of qualifying. No one will eat their fruits of success, but them.”

Matip won 27 caps for Cameroon between 2010 and 2015.

He joined Liverpool in 2016 and has never represented the African nation during his time on the books at Anfield.