Liverpool’s Anfield atmosphere played a part in Darwin Nunez opting to move to the club this summer, according to The Athletic.

Nunez joined the Reds in a club record transfer that could cost them up to £85m after scoring 34 goals in all competitions from 41 games for Benfica during the 2021/22 season.

Six of his 34 strikes were recorded in the Champions League, the first two of them a brace coming in the first win Benfica recorded over Barcelona since the 1961 European Cup final.

Considered one of the most promising young strikers in world football, Nunez was also linked with the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but had eyes for only Liverpool after he learned that Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing him.

Nunez is looking forward to walking out at Anfield on a regular basis, having been blown away by the atmosphere when the Lisbon giants played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It is claimed that the atmosphere at Anfield played a big role in Nunez choosing to move to Liverpool over his other suitors.

Moreover, Klopp has an enviable record when it comes to nurturing talented players and was impressed by what he saw of the 22-year-old when both sides met in April, with Nunez netting in both legs.

Nunez will take over the number 27 jersey after Divock Origi opted against extending his contract with the Reds.