One of three candidates to become the next Athletic Bilbao president is close to convincing Marcelo Bielsa to become the head coach of the club.

Bielsa has been out of work since leaving Leeds at the end of February and is keen to get back to management.

The veteran coach could be back in action as soon as this summer as he is in talks to return to the San Mames as Athletic Bilbao’s head coach again.

It has been claimed that one of the three candidates to become the next Athletic Bilbao president is in conversations with Bielsa.

And according to the Argentine daily La Nacion, the 66-year-old is close to giving his word to the unnamed presidential candidate.

A deal is close to being agreed between Bielsa and the said candidate over his return to the San Mames.

Once the former Leeds boss gives his final consent, his fate will hang on the unnamed candidate winning the presidential elections later this month.

The 66-year-old remains a popular figure at Athletic Bilbao from his previous stint where he led the team to the Europa League final in his first season.