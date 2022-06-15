Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has stressed that director of football Victor Orta needs to be flexible enough with his recruitment plans for the summer in case the Whites lose any of their undisputed starters to big bids from interested clubs.

The Yorkshire club needed a late finish from Jack Harrison in the final game of the 2021/22 season away to Brentford to ensure their Premier League survival as they battled relegation towards the end of the season.

The Whites began their summer recruitment drive in earnest with the additions of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, both from Red Bull Salzburg, and are now being heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

Dorigo surmised that Leeds may be forced to take a closer look at bids that might come in for their star players if any huge ones are made by interested parties and need to tailor their recruitment plans accordingly.

“Beyond that [signing Roca], Victor Orta’s plan for our summer recruitment has to be flexible because things can change, day to day and week to week, depending even on bids that could come in for our star players and the size of those bids”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Those are moments we all fear but they are moments that come for almost every club.”

Dorigo further added that it might not be possible for Leeds to hang on to top-quality internationals for too long in the present climate and it might be necessary to keep their eyes peeled for relative unknowns that could strengthen the squad for a bargain price.

“When you have very good top-flight international players on your hands then there is rarely a guarantee that you can keep them forever”, he additionally stated.

“If bids do come in to force change, then it might be a case of ‘well have we got another little diamond we can go and buy for a lot less money?’ so the extra money can be reinvested to make the whole squad stronger.”

2022/23 will be the third successive season in the Premier League for Leeds after their promotion following a 16-year absence from the top flight.