Former Finland coach Mixu Paatelainen has heaped praise on compatriot Glen Kamara after the Rangers midfielder’s recent performances for Finland.

Paatelainen was the first to call Kamara up to the national team in 2015, when he was still at the Arsenal academy.

The 55-year-old remembers being impressed by the midfielder’s ability and eye for a pass at the time, but thought he showed reluctance to pull the trigger and really hurt the opposition.

Now, Paatelainen is happy with the progress made by the 26-year-old, highlighting his increasing influence in the final third in the recent Nations League fixtures.

“But from what I’ve seen lately in his appearances for Finland this month, Glen has been instrumental for the national team”, Paatelainen told the Daily Record.

“I watched the Nations League game against Montenegro last week and he played well in a more attacking role.

“He was operating higher up the pitch, giving passes to the strikers and slotting them in behind the lines.”

Paatelainen additionally pointed out that Kamara had been more focused on maintaining possession in the past, playing risk-averse football but has thrived in the attacking role he plays for both club and country.

“He’s certainly matured over the season and he’s passing forward more often. That’s something I’ve always wanted to see from him”, he added about Kamara.

“Previously, Glen has always been a midfielder whose main focus seems to have about keeping possession, going sideways or backwards with his passing.

“But now for Finland and in some of the big European games for Rangers, where he played in a No. 10 role, he did much better in passing forward and creating chances.”

In all, Kamara played 52 games for Rangers this recently concluded season, recording four goals and five assists as the Gers nearly went all the way in the Europa League, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in the final.